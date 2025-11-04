Enphase Energy Announces IQ Battery Systems Now Eligible For San Diego Community Power's Solar Battery Savings Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that its IQBattery systems are now eligible for San Diego Community Power's (Community Power) Solar Battery Savings program. Community Power is a leading California community choice aggregator serving nearly one million customers across the greater San Diego region.

The Solar Battery Savings program offers an upfront rebate and ongoing performance incentives to residential Community Power customers who install new solar-plus-battery systems or add an eligible battery to an existing solar or solar-plus-battery system. Customers installing new systems can receive $350 per kWh of usable battery capacity, while customers adding batteries to an existing solar system can receive $250 per kWh, with larger rebates available for nonmarket rate customers. Participants also earn $0.10 per kWh for energy discharged during weekday evening dispatch windows, typically between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The program is designed to support the energy grid when electricity is in high demand and most expensive – strengthening overall grid reliability, providing ongoing savings for participants, and helping deliver a cleaner, more resilient local energy system for all. To retain the upfront rebate, customers must remain enrolled in the program for five years.

For new market rate customers installing an Enphase solar and battery system, Community Power's program allows homeowners to install up to three IQ® Battery 10C units without exceeding the $10,000 upfront rebate cap. Additionally, because Enphase offers an AC-coupled battery system, power scales with capacity – meaning that adding more batteries not only maximizes available incentives and total usable energy, but also delivers higher power output for starting and running large appliances during outages.

"Community Power's mission is to provide clean, affordable energy while reinvesting in our local communities, and Solar Battery Savings is that mission in action," said Karin Burns, chief executive officer at Community Power. "Adding Enphase batteries to our program gives homeowners more ways to power their homes with clean energy, lower their bills and help strengthen our local grid when it matters most."

Enphase recently launched its 4th-generation Enphase ® Energy Syste designed to make home backup faster and easier with just three core components: the IQ Battery 10C, the IQ® Meter Collar, and the IQ® Combiner 6C. The IQ Meter Collar is approved in Community Power's service territory and provides MID functionality and integrated metering. It enables whole-home backup without extensive load rewiring, and all the core components are backed by a leading 15-year limited warranty.

“Enphase batteries are now an even more compelling choice for San Diego homeowners,” said Mike Teresso, president at Baker Electric Home Energy, an installer of Enphase products in San Diego.“Community Power's upfront rebate and ongoing performance incentives can make for an outstanding return on investment, and Enphase's new meter-collar design lets our teams deliver reliable whole-home backup with a simpler, faster installation.”

“We're seeing strong interest from customers who want both bill savings and power outage protection,” said David Pollock, founder of SolHome, an installer of Enphase products in San Diego.“Pairing Enphase IQ Battery 10Cs with Community Power incentives is a win-win for homeowners and the local grid.”

Enphase Energy is now shipping the IQ Battery 10C with domestic content from U.S. contract manufacturing facilities. The products are identified by a“DOM” suffix in the SKU and can help solar and storage projects qualify for the current Domestic Content Bonus Credit, which incentivizes solar and battery projects using U.S.-manufactured components. When paired with select U.S.-made IQ8TM Microinverters and racking equipment, Enphase systems may meet eligibility requirements for the bonus credit.

“We see programs like Community Power's as the blueprint for how flexible distributed energy resources can serve both homeowners and the grid,” said Marco Krapels, CMO and head of global energy markets at Enphase Energy.“With our U.S.-produced IQ Battery 10C and the simplified fourth-generation system, Enphase is helping create a network of clean, reliable power that supports communities when they need it most.”

Enrollment is now open. Please visit the Enphase website to learn more and to be connected with a local installer. Both the Enphase IQ Battery 10C and IQ® Battery 5P are eligible for program participation, with the appropriate option determined by homeowner needs. For additional information on San Diego Community Power's Solar Battery Savings program, please visit savings.

