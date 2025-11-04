403
Russia, China Pledge Expanded Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russia and China released a new statement highlighting the deepening of their bilateral relations following Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s trip to Hangzhou, where he held discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
In the statement issued on Tuesday, both nations committed to broadening collaboration across various sectors and jointly addressing external challenges.
They promised steadfast mutual support on matters related to their core interests and encouraged closer cooperation in fields such as science, technology, agriculture, commerce, ecology, investment, and AI.
The two countries also agreed to enhance cultural and people-to-people interactions, facilitate visa-free travel, and foster integrated growth in tourism and border-city partnerships.
They pledged to support peace and stability in the Arctic region and expand collaboration in space exploration initiatives.
Russia reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China policy, acknowledging Taiwan as an inseparable part of China, while reiterating backing for Beijing’s reunification goals.
Meanwhile, China voiced its support for Russia’s endeavors to maintain security, stability, and sovereignty.
Both sides emphasized strengthening cooperation within multilateral organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the UN, as well as other international institutions, aiming to resist the “politicization” of their activities and promote a just, multipolar world and inclusive global economic growth.
China and Russia continue to position themselves as champions of multipolarity, advocating for a more balanced distribution of global power rather than dominance by the US and its allies.
