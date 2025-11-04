Packaging And Labeling Services Market To Grow At 6.1% CAGR From 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Packaging and Labeling Services Market Size And Growth?The scale of the packaging and labeling services market has seen robust expansion in the latest years. Its growth trajectory suggests an increase from $50.31 billion in 2024 to $53.36 billion in 2025, featuring a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The significant development during the historic phase can be linked to factors such as consumer goods demand, the rise of globalization and international trade, evolving consumer preferences and branding, innovative marketing and branding strategies, and the expansion of e-commerce.

The market for packaging and labeling services is forecasted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $67.68 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.1%. The projections for growth during the forecast period are tied to factors such as sustainability, customization and personalization, emerging market drives, supply chain toughness and changing customer tastes. The landscape of the future market is likely to be shaped by digital printing, measures against counterfeiting, adherence to regulations, supply chain resilience, and brand narration through packaging.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Packaging and Labeling Services Market?

The surge in consumer demand for food and beverages is projected to fuel the expansion of the packaging and labeling service market. Food and beverages encompass everything from snacks and meals to drinks, all of which are intended for consumption. Post COVID-19, a tilt towards healthier lifestyle choices can be observed, resulting in increased demand for packaged healthy foods and beverages. Packaging and labeling play a critical role in extending shelf life and preventing contamination of food and beverage items. For instance, in February 2023, the Federal Reserve Economic Data, provided by the US-based central banking system, reported that personal food consumption expenditures rose from $1,310 billion in December 2022 to $1,315 billion in January 2023. Consequently, the escalating demand for food and beverages is propelling the growth of the packaging and labeling service market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Packaging and Labeling Services Market?

Major players in the Packaging and Labeling Services include:

. 3M Company

. Amcor plc

. CCL Industries Inc.

. Gerresheimer AG

. Owens-Illinois Inc.

. Schott AG

. Sonoco Products Company

. WestRock Company

. Case Mason Filling Inc.

. AmeriPac Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Packaging and Labeling Services Market?

Major corporations present in the packaging and labelling services market are shifting their focus towards novel innovations like thin layer technology. This technology is characterized by the application of double layers with a decreased thickness of material. Precisely, thin layer technology involves the deposition of thin films or coatings of definite material, with a thickness ranging from nanometers to micrometers, onto an assortment of substrates. To illustrate, All4Labels Group GmbH, a German firm specializing in the manufacture of packaging and containers, rolled out its STAR Portfolio in July 2022 aimed at bolstering the sustainable performance of labels. Upcoming is a new series of packaging and labelling solutions that are centered on the principles of recyclability and use of sustainable materials, presenting groundbreaking products and services. The core offerings comprise pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and paper packaging coated with bio-based substances. This initiative underscores the importance of material reduction, thin layer technology, and quantifiable sustainability indicators. The company's leadership accentuates its pledge to be in line with global sustainability targets by continuously investing in research and development.

How Is The Packaging and Labeling Services Market Segmented?

The packaging and labeling servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Primary, Secondary

2) By Material Type: Bioplastic, Paper, Plastic

3) By End User: Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Food And beverages, Transport And logistics, Automotive And Aerospace, Retail And E-Commerce

Subsegments:

1) By Primary: Bottles And Jars, Blisters And Pouches, Labels And Tags, Tubes

2) By Secondary: Cartons And Boxes, Shrink Wraps And Bundles, Trays And Pallets, Labels For Secondary Packaging

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Packaging and Labeling Services Market?

In 2024, North America led in the market for packaging and labeling services. The report covered regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

