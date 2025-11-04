Samsung Electronics Odyssey Cup Counter-Strike 2 Championship Ignites Competition Across The Region

Fueling esports passion across Southeast Asia and Oceania, bringing together the region's finest gamers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics, presents the Odyssey Cup Counter-Strike 2 Championship, uniting gamers across Southeast Asia and Oceania for an electrifying experience that captivates players and spectators alike.

Building on the Odyssey Cup Legacy

First launched in 2023, the Odyssey Cup has established itself as a highlight in the region's esports calendar. From the Odyssey Cup Influencer Invitational in 2023, to the Odyssey Cup Dota 2 Championship in 2024, Samsung remains steadfast in providing a platform for gaming enthusiasts and aspiring champions to shine.

Designed as a multi-stage competition, the 2025 Odyssey Cup will see participating markets -Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam-crown their own champions during the national qualifiers from 31 October to 23 November, before advancing their winning teams to the regional stage.

The winning teams will subsequently enter a group draw to determine match-ups for the exciting grand finale, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 12 to 14 December, where they will compete for the regional championship title and an attractive US$50,000 prize pool.

Powered by Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors

Integral to the championship is none other than Samsung's Odyssey OLED G60SF, a gaming powerhouse engineered for peak performance and responsiveness. With its lightning-fast refresh rate, blistering 0.03ms response time, and vibrant QD-OLED display, this monitor is meticulously crafted to provide unparalleled visuals, speed, and immersion-empowering players to unleash their full potential in the intense battles of Counter-Strike 2.

A Regional Celebration of Esports

“The Odyssey Cup represents more than esports - it celebrates community building and showcases Samsung's commitment to empowering gamers and shaping the landscape of esports and digital culture,” said Leslie Goh, Head of Regional Display Solutions, Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania.

TCP Red Bull Malaysia is returning as a key partner for the second consecutive year, fueling the Odyssey Cup's growth and solidifying its status as one of the region's most anticipated esports event. Adelene Tay, Head of Marketing at TCP Red Bull Malaysia, shared, "We are excited to reinforce this collaboration of Samsung and Red Bull; a partnership built on shared passion and high energy. Aligned with Red Bull's dynamic brand, this collaboration continues to energize both players and spectators, having unforgettable experiences on and off in the gaming community."

Get ready for three months of Counter-Strike 2 action as the 2025 Odyssey Cup gathers the region's best teams and communities. Every moment will be broadcast live on , culminating in a thrilling, and all expenses paid grand finale in Kuala Lumpur.

Do you have what it takes to be the next Odyssey Cup champion? Register now at.

