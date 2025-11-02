Ukraine House In Denmark To Take Part In Bogforum Book Fair
"From 7 to 9 November at Bella Center Copenhagen, we will present Ukrainian literature in Danish, English, and Ukrainian, as well as welcome authors, translators, and readers to explore the depth and diversity of Ukraine's cultural heritage," the post reads.
Ukraine House in Denmark xpressed sincere gratitude to its partners for their support: the Ukrainian Institute, the Ukrainian Book Institute, the Bogforum team, and the publishers that provided books for the stand.Read also: Ukrinform joins National Unity Radio Dictation event
From October 2 to 5, the 30th International Book Festival was held in Budapest, where Ukraine traditionally presented its national stand.
Photo: Bogforum / Facebook
