Ministers Highlight Unified Efforts To Promote Egyptian Civilization With GEM's Opening

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministers of Finance, Communications, and Tourism affirmed ongoing cooperation among national authorities to promote Egypt's ancient civilization and celebrate its remarkable heritage in conjunction with the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, Communications and Information Technology Minister Amr Talaat, and Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathi announced the joint issuance of commemorative gold and silver coins, along with a special series of postal stamps, to mark this historic cultural milestone-one of the world's most significant museum openings.

The ministers emphasized that these commemorative releases reflect the Egyptian state's commitment to strengthening national identity, preserving historic milestones, and showcasing Egypt's unparalleled civilization to the world.

Minister Kouchouk expressed pride in the Egyptian specialists who designed and produced the coins, describing them as“refined artistic works that capture the spirit of the museum and the grandeur of its timeless treasures.”

Minister Talaat underscored the Ministry of Communications' role in documenting the event through a special edition of commemorative stamps.“Postage stamps are not merely works of art,” he said,“but cultural messages that embody our civilization's greatness and reflect Egypt's leadership in preserving and presenting its heritage through modern technology.”

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Fathi added that these commemorative issues underscore the state's dedication to preserving national memory and strengthening the presence of Egyptian culture and art in public consciousness, reaffirming the Grand Egyptian Museum's status as a global cultural icon that tells Egypt's eternal story.

The General Treasury and Mint Authority has produced additional quantities of the coins to meet strong local and international demand-testament to the museum's global appeal and the enduring fascination with Egypt's heritage.

A new series of designs inspired by the museum's masterpieces is also being prepared as part of a broader initiative to revive Egypt's archaeological symbols and enhance cultural awareness among the public.

The commemorative coin collection includes six denominations-EGP 5, 10, 25, 50, and 100-each depicting architectural and artistic elements of the Grand Egyptian Museum, such as the Hanging Obelisk, the museum's facade and main entrance, King Khufu's solar boats, the statue of Ramses II, and the golden mask of King Tutankhamun.

Crafted to the highest standards by teams of specialized designers, engineers, and artisans, the coins merge history with artistry, creating collectible pieces that honor Egypt's legacy.

Meanwhile, Egypt Post issued a collection of commemorative stamps showcasing the museum's architectural beauty and the richness of its exhibits. The release includes a 14×23 cm souvenir sheet featuring five stamps of iconic statues from the museum's collection and a 5×9 cm trio of stamps depicting the museum's facade beneath the“Grand Egyptian Museum” logo.

All stamps are multicolored, security-enhanced, and embedded with QR codes offering an interactive experience that allows collectors and researchers to explore the story behind each issue-blending authenticity with modern innovation in tribute to Egypt's everlasting civilization.