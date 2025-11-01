Iran Says Two Voluntary Force Members Killed By“Terrorists” In SE Province
The victims, identified as Esmaeil Shavarzi and Mokhtar Shahouzehi, were attacked and injured by“terrorists,” while on a patrol mission from the county of Khash to Zahedan on Friday. They succumbed to their wounds at the hospital yesterday, the IRGC reported, through its official news outlet Sepah News, without specifying the assailants' affiliation.
Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several“terrorist” attacks, on both civilians and security forces in recent years.– NNN-IRNA
