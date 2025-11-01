Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Says Two Voluntary Force Members Killed By“Terrorists” In SE Province

2025-11-01 10:06:12
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 2 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said yesterday that, two members of its Basij voluntary force were killed, in a“terrorist” attack in the south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The victims, identified as Esmaeil Shavarzi and Mokhtar Shahouzehi, were attacked and injured by“terrorists,” while on a patrol mission from the county of Khash to Zahedan on Friday. They succumbed to their wounds at the hospital yesterday, the IRGC reported, through its official news outlet Sepah News, without specifying the assailants' affiliation.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several“terrorist” attacks, on both civilians and security forces in recent years.– NNN-IRNA

