Dakar 2026 Unveils“Ayo” As Official Mascot On One-Year-To-Go Mark

Ayo is a young lion who symbolises the joy and energy of Senegalese youth. The name means“joy” in Yoruba – a language widely spoken in West Africa – and reflects the spirit of celebration and unity associated with the Games. Ayo wears a traditional Fulani Tingandé hat, representing wisdom, dignity and a connection to rural life, Ayo represents the values of Dakar 2026 ( ) and highlights the cultural heritage of Senegal as the host nation.

The mascot was unveiled by the YOG Organising Committee, during a special ceremony at the Grand Théâtre in Dakar as part of the celebrations to mark one year to go.

The unveiling was attended by the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, alongside International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry ( ); Humphrey Kayange ( ), Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Dakar 2026 ( ); and Mamadou D. Ndiaye, President of the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee and the Senegalese Olympic Committee.

At the One-Year-to-Go ceremony in Dakar, IOC President Kirsty Coventry said:“These Games represent so much for Africa; they will inspire the next generation and open doors of opportunity across our continent and beyond.”

“Mascot Ayo carries a powerful message of joy and breaks many boundaries, a true symbol of how young and dynamic our continent is. Every day, new opportunities are opening up for Senegal's youth, and these Games are making that happen. I can't wait to be back here a year from now to celebrate together.”

The mascot was selected through a nationwide competition launched by the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education. Open to middle and secondary school students, the competition received more than 500 entries from across all 16 academic inspectorates in Senegal. The initiative was aimed at promoting creativity among young people and strengthening their connection to the Games in the lead-up to the first Olympic event to be held on African soil.

In addition to the mascot launch, the“One Year to Go” celebrations will include the unveiling of the official countdown clock later today, at 6.30 p.m. local time, in the heart of the Senegalese capital by Worldwide Olympic Partner OMEGA.

Celebrations will continue in early November with the fourth and final edition of Dakar en Jeux, the annual cultural and sports festival that has become a central feature of the Dakar 2026 engagement programme. Taking place from 4 to 9 November across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, the festival will bring together local communities through sport, music and visual arts, while continuing to promote the Olympic values among young people across Senegal.

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, bringing together 2,700 of the world's best young athletes aged up to 17. The Games will be held across three host sites in Senegal: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Olympic Committee (IOC).

For more information, please contact:

IOC Media Relations Team:

Tel: +41 21 621 6000

email: ...

visit our web site at .

About International Olympic Committee:

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.7 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.