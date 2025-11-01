Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Says Russian Army Lost Three Divisions Of Personnel, Three Tank Battalions In October

2025-11-01 03:09:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"In October, the Russian army lost more than 31,000 personnel. This is roughly equivalent to the manpower of three divisions," the statement said.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in October, Ukrainian forces destroyed about 230 Russian armored fighting vehicles, over 800 artillery systems, 29 multiple launch rocket systems, and 93 tanks – roughly equivalent to three tank battalions.

Read also: Russian troops lose 900 invaders and two air defense systems in day of war against Ukraine

Earlier reports said that in October, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 11,269 aerial targets launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry

UkrinForm

