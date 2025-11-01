QBA Discusses Strengthening Partnership With The Web Summit Team

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBA) discussed ways to collaborate with the Web Summit management and expand partnerships and participation in the next edition of the summit, scheduled for 2026, which will once again be held in Doha.

This came during a meeting between Vice Chairperson of the QBA, Aisha Hussein Al Fardan and Deputy General Manager of the Web Summit in Qatar, Dima Wahba where the importance of exchanging expertise in the fields of innovation and technology was emphasized.

Aisha Hussein Al Fardan, affirmed that the meeting reflects the association's commitment to strengthening its presence at major international events hosted by Qatar, most notably the Web Summit, which is considered one of the most important technological and innovative gatherings in the world and has achieved remarkable success in its previous editions by attracting a select group of technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors.

She explained that the association's collaboration with global platforms like Web Summit aligns with its vision to empower Qatari women and enhance their presence in the digital economy and technological innovation sectors. She noted that this partnership contributes to opening new avenues for female entrepreneurs to gain experience in modern technology and develop their projects using innovative digital methods.

Al Fardan added that the association is committed to diversifying its participation and events to encompass various sectors, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen the knowledge-based economy and support innovation and creativity.

For her part, Dima Wahba expressed her appreciation for the prominent role played by the Qatari Businesswomen Association in supporting and empowering women. She pointed out that this collaboration reflects Web Summit's commitment to promoting the values ​​of diversity and inclusion, and supporting women's participation in the fields of technology and digital entrepreneurship.

Wahba emphasized that the "Web Summit Women in Tech" initiative is a cornerstone of the World Web Summit, aiming to increase women's representation in the technology sector and empower them to actively participate in shaping the future of the digital economy.

She noted that the collaboration with the Association is a significant step towards highlighting the success stories of Qatari women and showcasing their pioneering experience in innovation and entrepreneurship, thus enriching the Summit's content and reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional center of excellence in this field.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continued cooperation and joint efforts in the coming phase, paving the way for a distinguished participation by the Qatari Businesswomen Association at Web Summit 2026.

Both parties also expressed their hope that this collaboration will contribute to fostering innovation and empowering Qatari women in the fields of entrepreneurship and technology.