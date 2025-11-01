Survey Reignites Debate On Nuclear Power In Switzerland
By the year 2000, 15 to 20 new nuclear power plants would have to be built: That was the forecast of experts in the mid-1970s. The Beznau I (since 1969) and Beznau II (1971) power plants in the canton of Aargau and Mühleberg in canton Bern (1972) were already on the grid at the time.More More Emissions reduction Why climate change and wars are reviving interest in nuclear energy
This content was published on Jul 17, 2025 Is the Fukushima effect over? Here's why there is renewed interest around the atom and which nations want to build new nuclear power plants.Read more: Why climate change and wars are reviving interest in nuclear e
