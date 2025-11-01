Survey Reignites Debate On Nuclear Power In Switzerland

By the year 2000, 15 to 20 new nuclear power plants would have to be built: That was the forecast of experts in the mid-1970s. The Beznau I (since 1969) and Beznau II (1971) power plants in the canton of Aargau and Mühleberg in canton Bern (1972) were already on the grid at the time.

Is the Fukushima effect over? Here's why there is renewed interest around the atom and which nations want to build new nuclear power plants.