Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Survey Reignites Debate On Nuclear Power In Switzerland

Survey Reignites Debate On Nuclear Power In Switzerland


2025-11-01 02:08:07
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to a recent survey, a majority of Swiss voters would like to allow the construction of new nuclear power plants again. This reignites a decades-old debate. A look at history shows that the hurdles for specific projects would be high even if the ban on new construction were to be lifted. This content was published on November 1, 2025 - 12:07 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

By the year 2000, 15 to 20 new nuclear power plants would have to be built: That was the forecast of experts in the mid-1970s. The Beznau I (since 1969) and Beznau II (1971) power plants in the canton of Aargau and Mühleberg in canton Bern (1972) were already on the grid at the time.

More More Emissions reduction Why climate change and wars are reviving interest in nuclear energy

This content was published on Jul 17, 2025 Is the Fukushima effect over? Here's why there is renewed interest around the atom and which nations want to build new nuclear power plants.

Read more: Why climate change and wars are reviving interest in nuclear e

MENAFN01112025000210011054ID1110280293



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search