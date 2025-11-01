Union Properties Unveils The Second Landmark Project 'Mirdad' In Dubai's Motor City, Indicates Continued Growth Ahead

Project includes four iconic towers housing opulent loft residences, along with elegantly styled apartments that emphasise natural light, views, and functional layouts.

Mirdad's exclusive indoor amenities include a sports complex, gyms, spas, and a community clubhouse. Residents can also enjoy a coworking space, gaming zone, multipurpose halls, kids' play area, golf simulator and an indoor cinema, all spread across the podium, ground, and basement levels.

Outdoor amenities include two padel courts, a half Olympic lap pool, along with shaded kids' play areas and pocket pet parks for pet owners. A tranquil garden, lounge pool with deck, shaded children's pool and yoga lawn further complete the outdoor experience.

Mirdad is strategically located in Motor City, adjacent to 2 upcoming parks, a shopping mall, close by the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport and a variety of retail, dining, and leisure destinations for seamless urban living.

Dubai, October, 2025: Union Properties PJSC (Union Properties or the Company) (DFM symbol: UPP) has officially launched 'Mirdad' – the Company's second landmark development and a new benchmark for elegant, connected, and sustainable living in the heart of Motor City. Valued at AED 2 billion, the project builds on the successful debut of Takaya and underscores Union Properties' continued growth momentum as it expands its portfolio of premium residential communities across the UAE.

Spanning a 356,931 sq. ft land,Mirdad comprises four iconic towers of varying heights, each designed to maximise natural light and panoramic views. With 1,087 apartments available, the development's primary attraction is its amazingly designed and limited number of lofts, alongside a diverse range of apartments from studios to three-bedroom units; each thoughtfully crafted to meet the needs of modern urban lifestyles.

With over 26 thoughtfully curated indoor and outdoor amenities, Mirdad transcends traditional residential living to become a true lifestyle destination. Residents can unwind in wellness-focused spaces, including pocket Zen Garden & Yoga lawn, spas, and resort-style pools, or stay productive in thoughtfully planned coworking hubs and multipurpose halls. The community also offers curated F&B and retail outlets, a cigar lounge, indoor cinema, pet-friendly parks, sports courts, a golf simulator, and dedicated children's play areas-ensuring every aspect of modern urban living is catered to with sophistication and convenience.

In addition, the project features EV chargers across 50% of its available parking, landscaped green areas for low-impact living, and high-performance facades that provide both thermal and acoustic insulation, reducing cooling demand and enhancing indoor comfort.

During the launch event, Eng. Amer Khansaheb, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Union Properties, described the Mirdad development as a symbol of Union Properties' proud heritage and innovative design, aligning seamlessly with Dubai's forward-looking urban vision.

Eng. Amer Khansaheb said,“As Dubai's lifestyle expectations continue to evolve, we are creating communities that distinguish themselves through design excellence and thoughtful, purpose-driven planning. Mirdad is more than a development; it embodies our dedication to exceptional architecture, smart technology, and sustainable urban growth, featuring Advanced Building Management System ensuring energy efficiency and optimal comfort a lot of exclusive amenities woven into a community that fosters wellness, relaxation, and communal spirit, Mirdad seamlessly combines intelligent design with a human-centred approach, setting a new benchmark for integrated urban living in the UAE.”

Offering a sophisticated urban lifestyle, Mirdad reflects Union Properties' commitment to high-value, future-ready developments that integrate advanced technology, smart living solutions, and thoughtfully curated amenities. Its forward-thinking masterplan reimagines community spaces, blending functionality, sustainability, and design excellence to create a sanctuary where luxury and community converge.

“With strategic plans to expand our development portfolio to AED 6 billion, we are committed to meeting the growing demand for mid-to-high-end homes that deliver investment value without compromising on lifestyle or quality, thereby reinforcing our role as a premier masterplan developer in Dubai's Real Estate market,” Eng. Amer Khansaheb added.

Strategically located in the heart of Motor City, Mirdad offers direct access to Hessa Street and E311 – Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with easy connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport. Surrounded by retail, dining, and leisure attractions-including the Dubai Autodrome and two forthcoming public parks-the community strikes the perfect balance between connectivity and serenity. Drawing design inspiration from the acclaimed Takaya Project, Mirdad sets a new benchmark for modern community living in Motor City.

With its extensive amenities and thoughtful design, Mirdad enhances everyday living for both professionals and families. Scheduled for completion by Q4 2028, the project exemplifies Union Properties' strategic vision, timely execution, and unwavering commitment to excellence in Dubai's thriving real estate market.