Empyre Communications Appointed As Official PR Partner For World Of Coffee Dubai 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, October 2025: Empyre Communications, Dubai's PR and Communications powerhouse, has been appointed as the official PR agency for World of Coffee Dubai 2026, the Middle East's leading coffee industry event organised by DXB LIVE, the event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

Taking place from 18–20 January 2026 at Za'abeel Halls 1, 4, 5 and 6 of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the fifth edition of World of Coffee Dubai will once again bring together producers, roasters, traders, and coffee experts from around the world, uniting the global community in a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship. The 2026 edition is set to be the most expansive to date, featuring exhibitors from over 77% international markets and drawing global attention to the UAE's thriving coffee sector.

Empyre Communications will lead the event's full PR strategy and media outreach, spotlighting Dubai's growing role as a global hub for coffee trade and culture. The appointment marks the agency's first partnership with DXB LIVE, underscoring its expanding influence across large-scale trade and experiential events in the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephanie Farah, Managing Director & Founder of Empyre Communications, said:“We're incredibly proud to be joining forces with DXB LIVE for the upcoming edition of World of Coffee Dubai. This partnership represents an exciting step for Empyre Communications as we bring our storytelling expertise to one of the region's most dynamic and internationally-recognised events. World of Coffee Dubai has become a beacon for creativity, culture, and connection, and we look forward to amplifying that narrative across local and regional media.”

Returning for its fifth edition, World of Coffee Dubai 2026 will host a dynamic line-up of exhibitions, workshops, and national championships, including the UAE National Barista Championship, Cup Tasters Championship, and Roasting Championship, uniting professionals, brands, and enthusiasts in a three-day celebration of coffee culture and innovation.

About Empyre Communications:

Founded in Dubai in 2017 by Stephanie Farah, Empyre Communications has grown into one of the region's leading PR and marketing powerhouses, representing an extensive portfolio of hospitality, lifestyle, F&B, beauty, fashion, and corporate brands. The agency is recognized for its strategic storytelling, innovative campaigns, and measurable impact, delivering results that resonate across both regional and international markets.

With a team of specialists across public relations, influencer marketing, social media management, events, and brand collaborations, Empyre Communications offers a 360-degree approach that positions it as a one-stop communications partner for brands seeking long-term visibility and growth.

The agency has been consistently acknowledged for its influence and leadership in the industry, including being named to Caterer Middle East's PR Power List, which highlights the region's most impactful communications agencies. Over the years, Empyre Communications has been entrusted by globally renowned brands and regional leaders alike, from luxury hotels and fine dining concepts to international fashion houses, beauty innovators, and corporate giants.