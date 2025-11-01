Exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Shoot A Romantic Video Fans Ask Them To Get Back Together

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Nov 1 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya recently shared a beautiful video of the two putting up a beautiful performance and enacting a social media trending song.

In a joint post they captioned it as“Haq Hai Mera Tujhpe” with a heart emoticon. In the video, Isha and Abhishek are seen portraying a couple in love, showcasing all the little gestures of affection and the adorable fights that every couple goes through. Fans soon flooded their comment section to ask the former couple to reconcile and get back together as a real-life couple.

Recently, Isha and Abhishek were seen getting emotional and broke down on the sets of their latest show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, where the two are participating together. The former couple, who have had a complicated and turbulent past, opened up about their relationship. A visibly disturbed Abhishek expressed his emotions and said, "I wish I hadn't made that mistake. I wish this wouldn't have happened."

He added, "When you see yourself growing and improving gradually, you feel that God has done the right thing by separating us." His words reflected deep regret. Responding to him, Isha Malviya also got teary-eyed and said,“The matter has gone out of hand. There are a lot of things that have happened in the past. I am so sorry. I just, I know it's...” just before breaking down and being unable to continue to talk. For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Isha's relationship made headlines during their time on the reality show Bigg Boss 17.

The ex-couple's frequent ugly fights and huge showdowns on the show became a talking point of the season. The high point and twist in the show came when Isha's then-boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered the show as a wildcard contestant. It led to many heated confrontations and emotional moments that stirred many headlines. Isha had not revealed about dating Samarth officially.

It was on the show, and Abhishek and the viewers got to know about their relationship, further breaking Kumar emotionally.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya first met on the sets of the television show Udaariyaan, where their friendship soon blossomed into love. But after a series of domestic violence incidents, as blamed by Isha, they broke up.

