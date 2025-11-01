BJP Launches New Digital Outreach Initiative For 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) Amid the crucial West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, has launched its digital outreach programme exclusively for the state, intending to involve common people in the initiative.

A website on this count, christened "namoyavawarriors" was launched at a programme at a city-based auditorium, which was attended by the top state BJP leaders as well as the party's central observer for West Bengal, Sunil Bansal.

The people willing to join the BJP's digital outreach programme for the West Bengal Assembly polls would be able to register their names through this website.

At the same time, there will be an additional option for the common people to be part of the programme by giving a missed call to a toll-free number "7015900900".

The logo of the website contains the picture of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the map of West Bengal in the background.

"This initiative is aimed at standing against the 'corruption' of the Trinamool Congress-ruled state government and building a developed Bengal before the Assembly elections next year. BJP is constantly fighting against this corruption and misrule and the party would like the common people frustrated with the misrule to be a part of the movement," a state BJP committee member said.

The website outlines various aims for which this digital outreach programme has been launched.

The aims include ending corruption and create a transparent recruitment process in state government jobs, providing a safe and secure academic environment in colleges and universities which would be free of ragging, crimes against women and admission cut money syndicates and restore past economic glory of the state through new investments, new entrepreneurs and skill development and create jobs for the youth and stop forced migration of skilled youth for jobs outside, among others.

Earlier this month, the Trinamool Congress also launched a similar digital outreach programme by launching a website christened 'ABdigitalajoddha' with a similar aim to involve common people in the initiative.