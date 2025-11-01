Solana Etfs Enjoy 4Th Consecutive Day Of Inflows As Bitcoin & Ether Fall Behind



Solana ETFs see persistent inflows for four consecutive days, with $44.48 million added on Friday, totaling over $502 million in assets.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs face continued outflows, with Bitcoin losing $191.6 million in a single day amid profit-taking pressures.

The surge in Solana ETFs is attributed to a strategic“capital rotation” as investors seek new narratives and staking yields outside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Several new crypto ETFs are entering the market, including Bitwise's Solana Staking ETF, offering investors exposure to Solana with an estimated 7% staking yield. Hong Kong's recent approval of its first spot Solana ETF underscores increasing institutional and regulatory acceptance across regions.

Spot Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue their upward trajectory, marking their fourth consecutive day of inflows as investors shift their focus from Bitcoin and Ether. According to data from SoSoValue, Solana ETFs added $44.48 million on Friday alone, lifting total assets to over $502 million. The Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) led this inflow, recording a daily gain of nearly 5%, fueled by renewed investor interest in Solana's staking and growth prospects.

In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs are experiencing persistent outflows, with $191.6 million withdrawn in a single day. This profit-taking trend has been ongoing for a week, with Thursday and Wednesday witnessing outflows of nearly half a billion dollars combined. Ethereum ETFs are also seeing similar patterns, shedding $98.2 million, further underscoring a shift in investor sentiment.

Solana ETFs see inflows. Source: SoSoValue

Market analysts attribute this trend to a“capital rotation,” where investors are reallocating funds into alternative blockchain projects with staking-driven yields. Vincent Liu, CIO at Kronos Research, explained that the momentum for Solana ETFs reflects emerging narratives and the search for yield opportunities outside traditional blue-chip cryptocurrencies.

Analysts project that Solana's momentum might persist into next week, especially if Bitcoin and Ether activities consolidate, unless macroeconomic factors introduce significant volatility. This ongoing rotation signals a shifting landscape where altcoins and staking assets are gaining prominence in the crypto investment space.

Emerging Crypto ETF Offerings Boost Market Diversity

This week has seen a wave of new crypto ETFs, highlighting increased institutional interest. Notably, Bitwise launched its Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) with $222.8 million in assets, offering exposure to Solana with an attractive estimated 7% staking yield. The ETF's launch reflects a broader trend of innovation in crypto investment vehicles.

Other funds, including Canary's Litecoin (LTC ) and Hedera (HBAR) ETFs, are entering the market, alongside plans for the conversion of Grayscale's Solana Trust into an ETF. Additionally, Hong Kong recently approved its first spot Solana ETF, marking a significant step towards greater regional acceptance and institutional adoption.

The ongoing evolution in the ETF space demonstrates a growing institutional appetite for diversified crypto exposure, with staking and yield strategies at the forefront of investor interest. As markets adjust, these products may shape future trends in cryptocurrency investment and regulation.

