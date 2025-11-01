403
Venezuela requests army aid from Iran, Russia, China
(MENAFN) Venezuela has reportedly requested military assistance from Russia, China, and Iran to strengthen its defenses amid ongoing tensions with the US, according to a media organization on Friday, citing US government documents.
The report states that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping requesting radar detectors, citing escalating tensions with the US. Caracas also reportedly asked Iran for radar-jamming equipment and drones capable of flying up to 1,000 km (around 600 miles).
US documents indicate that Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Celestino Velazquez delivered a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow last month, requesting unspecified missiles and assistance repairing Su-30MK2 fighter jets and radar systems previously purchased by Venezuela. The responses of Russia, China, and Iran to these requests remain unclear.
US President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of operating “macroterrorist” cartels that smuggle drugs into the US and has offered a bounty for his arrest. In response, Washington has deployed a naval fleet in the western Caribbean and conducted strikes in international waters against over a dozen alleged cartel vessels since September. Maduro has denied these allegations, accusing Trump of “fabricating a new war.”
Separately, Russia ratified a strategic partnership treaty with Venezuela on Monday that was originally signed in May. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow “supports Venezuela’s defense of its national sovereignty” and will assist in countering any threats, regardless of their origin.
