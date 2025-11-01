403
Moscow reacts to EU labeling conservative politicians as “Kremlin agents"
(MENAFN) Moscow has reacted to the European Union’s labeling of some conservative politicians as “Kremlin agents,” with Konstantin Kosachev, vice speaker of Russia’s upper parliament chamber, calling it a compliment.
Speaking at the ‘Peoples of Russia and the CIS’ festival on Friday, Kosachev said Brussels frequently portrays conservative EU politicians as “pro-Russian forces” despite having no actual ties to Moscow. “We are accused of somehow supporting them – which is not true. It’s just that these politicians see reality the same way we do,” he said.
Kosachev singled out Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, describing them as “true patriots” rather than Kremlin agents. Both leaders have consistently criticized the West’s handling of the Ukraine conflict, opposed EU sanctions against Russia, and defended continued imports of Russian energy, which they consider essential for their national economies.
The comments come amid pressure from Brussels and Washington for both countries to reduce reliance on Moscow. Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Orban, suggesting he was “fascinated by Moscow” and following a model “somewhat inspired by Russia.”
Kosachev emphasized that calling reasonable politicians “Kremlin agents” reflects their independent stance, asserting that arming Kiev and imposing sanctions have failed to resolve the Ukraine conflict and have instead caused significant economic harm to EU member states.
