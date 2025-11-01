Jordan Advances Research And Innovation With 12Th National Scientific Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Jordan continues to assert its role as a regional hub for scientific research and innovation, as the 12th National Scientific Research Conference opened on Saturday, hosted by the Jordanian Association for Scientific Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in partnership with Amman Arab University. The event drew academics, researchers, policymakers, and industry experts.Former Prime Minister Adnan Badran, who inaugurated the conference, highlighted Jordan's achievements in science and higher education despite its limited natural resources. "Through sustained investment in human capital and knowledge, Jordan has built an advanced scientific and technological foundation that supports national development," Badran said.He emphasized the strategic role of Jordan's information technology sector, which contributes 14% to GDP, employs over 84,000 people, and generates $5.1 billion in exports, positioning the kingdom as a leading provider of technology services in the region.Badran also outlined persistent challenges, including the brain drain of scientific talent, limited research and development funding, weak commercialization of scientific findings, and insufficient regional collaboration.He called for raising national R&D spending to 2–3% of GDP, diversifying funding sources through private sector investment and international grants, establishing funds for tech startups, and providing long-term research grants for strategic projects.He stressed the importance of enhancing graduate programs to meet global standards, creating centers of research excellence, and encouraging private sector R&D and specialized tech incubators.Reda Al-Khawaldeh, president of the organizing association, noted that the conference aims to strengthen research as a pillar of national progress and open new avenues for innovation across critical sectors.He outlined the conference's five main themes: vocational and technical education and workforce alignment, international law and human rights, innovation-driven economic growth, the food industry and national food security, and the future of clean energy in Jordan.Al-Khawaldeh highlighted the association's recent initiatives, including specialized scientific seminars, continued publication of its scientific journal, and partnerships with national universities and research institutions to implement joint projects and programs.Amman Arab University President Sari Hamdan said the university is proud to host the conference and emphasized its recent strides in research and innovation. The university has published 5,206 papers in Scopus-indexed journals, including 1,309 in the current year, reflecting steady growth in research output.Hamdan noted that innovation activities have surged, with 72 patents registered from 2021 to 2025, showcasing the university's supportive environment for practical application of research and fostering creativity among students and faculty.These efforts have elevated Amman Arab University into the 401–500 bracket in the 2025 Times Higher Education global rankings, cementing its leadership among Jordanian universities and enhancing its international academic presence.Samih Abu Bakr, head of the conference preparatory committee, said the event features 35 research papers across diverse disciplines, aimed at connecting scientific findings with sustainable national development and strengthening collaboration between research institutions and public and private sectors.He also acknowledged sponsors and partners supporting the conference, including Philadelphia University, the Jordanian Dates Association, Fabco, and the Jordanian Olive Exporters Association. During the opening, several supporting institutions were recognized for their contributions to research and innovation.