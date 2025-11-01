403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Civilians Wounded In Donetsk Region Due To Russian Shelling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on Telegram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment