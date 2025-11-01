GST Collections Rise To Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore In October, Up 4.6%

GST Collections Rise to Rs 1.95 Lakh Crore in October

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in October, in gross terms, rose 4.6 per cent to about 1.95 lakh crore compared to about 1.87 lakh crore in the same month last year, according to official data released Saturday.

In the month of October, collections of Central-GST, State-GST, and Integrated-GST rose year-on-year, while cess collections dipped year-on-year, data showed.

Fiscal Year-to-Date Growth

So far in 2025-26 - April-October, the GST collections rose 9.0 per cent to about Rs 13.89 lakh crore, as against Rs 12.74 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal.

In this case also, all components - CGST, SGST, IGST, rose, while cess declined.

Record Collections Reflect Strong Economic Activity

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) system has achieved a major milestone in 2024-25, with a record gross collection of Rs 22.08 lakh crore, showing a 9.4 per cent growth over the previous year.

The average monthly GST collection stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore, the highest since GST was launched in 2017.

GST collections have steadily increased over the years, rising from Rs 11.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 20.18 lakh crore in 2023-24, reflecting stronger economic activity and better compliance.

The recent GST collections reflect a positive trajectory for India's economy.

GST Council Implements Sweeping Tax Reforms

The GST Council, which was formed under the Constitution to guide GST policy, has played a key role in shaping the system. It is chaired by the Union Finance Minister and includes state finance ministers and other key officials.

Since its formation in 2016, the Council has held 55 meetings, taking many important decisions to make the GST system simpler and more business-friendly.

On September 3, sweeping changes were made under the next-generation GST (Goods and Services Tax) rationalisation, just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Shift to Two-Rate GST Structure

In a historic move to simplify the Goods and Services Tax(GST), GST Council in its 56th meeting had reduced the GST structure from four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) to two main rates--5% (merit rate) and 18% (standard rate) along with a 40% special rate for sin/luxury goods.

This was aimed at reducing the tax burden on citizens while stimulating economic growth.

On September 22, the first day of Navratri, all changes to GST rates took effect. (ANI)

