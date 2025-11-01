The Royal Canadian Legion Names Canada's 2025 National Silver Cross Mother

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is proud to introduce Mrs. Nancy Payne of Lansdowne, Ontario, as this year's National Silver Cross Mother. On November 11, Nancy will place a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

“Nancy's deep loss reflects the pain of many,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President.“Her bravery in sharing her story shines a warm light on her son, who gave his life in the name of this country. We will always remember him.”

Mrs. Payne's son, Corporal Randy Joseph Payne, served with the Canadian Army, as part of 1 Garrison Military Police Company based in Wainwright, Alberta. He had begun his career initially assigned to the Royal Canadian Air Force Military Police.

Randy was killed in action in Afghanistan on April 22, 2006, while serving as a member of the“Close Protection” team assigned to that mission. He died alongside three other soldiers, when a roadside bomb struck the military G-Wagon they were driving while returning to Kandahar Airfield from an operating base.

The National Silver Cross Mother acts on behalf of all Canadian mothers and families who have lost a son or daughter in the line of service. From November 1, 2025, to October 31, 2026, Mrs. Payne will be part of several events honouring Canada's Fallen.

The Memorial Cross - more commonly referred to as the Silver Cross - was introduced on December 1, 1919. It is a symbol of personal loss and sacrifice on behalf of widows and mothers who lose a child on active duty, or whose death is later attributed to such duty.

The Royal Canadian Legion receives nominations for the National Silver Cross Mother role, from Provincial Commands and individual Canadians each year. The final recipient is chosen by a Dominion Command selection committee.

