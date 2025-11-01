403
Moldovan Parliament Confirms New Cabinet
(MENAFN) The Moldovan parliament endorsed the new government lineup on Friday through a majority vote, according to a media outlet.
The Cabinet, headed by Alexandru Munteanu, secured a confidence vote in parliament with backing from 55 deputies representing the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) faction.
Munteanu emphasized that the Cabinet would focus on fostering economic development, improving efficiency, and advancing European integration.
"We have a unique chance to bring Moldova into the European Union and be the government of European integration," he stated.
Key objectives for the government include finalizing EU accession negotiations by 2028, increasing wages and pensions, modernizing hospitals and schools, attracting up to €4 billion ($4.6 billion) in investments, supporting 25,000 enterprises, promoting Moldovan products, and broadening access to European markets.
