Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moldovan Parliament Confirms New Cabinet

Moldovan Parliament Confirms New Cabinet


2025-11-01 05:31:43
(MENAFN) The Moldovan parliament endorsed the new government lineup on Friday through a majority vote, according to a media outlet.

The Cabinet, headed by Alexandru Munteanu, secured a confidence vote in parliament with backing from 55 deputies representing the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) faction.

Munteanu emphasized that the Cabinet would focus on fostering economic development, improving efficiency, and advancing European integration.

"We have a unique chance to bring Moldova into the European Union and be the government of European integration," he stated.

Key objectives for the government include finalizing EU accession negotiations by 2028, increasing wages and pensions, modernizing hospitals and schools, attracting up to €4 billion ($4.6 billion) in investments, supporting 25,000 enterprises, promoting Moldovan products, and broadening access to European markets.

MENAFN01112025000045017167ID1110279466



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search