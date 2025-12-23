Arunachal Guv Warns Of External Forces Trying To Destabilise Border State

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Dec 23 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), on Tuesday, referring to the recent arrest of suspected agents and underscoring the state's strategic importance, cautioned that external forces and elements from neighbouring regions may attempt to create disturbances in the border state.

The Governor said that sustained vigilance and preparedness are essential to safeguard peace and stability.

Chairing the high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, Governor Parnaik emphasised that the safety and security of the people must always remain the foremost priority of the state government, and that every possible effort should be made to eliminate fear and instill a sense of confidence among citizens.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have so far apprehended five individuals, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to Pakistani handlers.

According to police, two were arrested from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 18 and the accused were brought to Arunachal Pradesh and three arrested from Itanagar Capital Region on November 21.

Addressing the review meeting, the Governor stressed that peace and security are the foundations of development, and people can progress only when they feel safe in their homes and communities.

Governor Parnaik called for a people-centric approach to security, where the state administration and security agencies work proactively to protect lives, livelihoods, and public trust.

He said that district-level administrations must remain constantly alert and responsive, particularly in sensitive and border areas.

Emphasising the growing role of technology, Governor Parnaik urged the security forces and the civil administration to leverage modern tools and systems to further strengthen the security apparatus of the state.

He said that when Arunachal Pradesh is secured, the nation is secured.

Commending the exemplary coordination among the uniformed forces deployed in the state, the Governor remarked that cooperation and mutual trust are the keys to finding lasting solutions to security challenges.

He also lauded the armed forces for their sustained efforts in building goodwill and harmonious relations with the local population, noting that winning the confidence of the people is as vital as operational readiness.

During the discussion, the State Home Minister Mama Natung highlighted several important initiatives of the state government, including the surrender policy aimed at bringing misguided youth back into the mainstream, the implementation of the e-Inner Line Permit (e-ILP) system, and other measures taken to strengthen internal security and governance.

He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to maintaining peace, improving service delivery, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

The state police, the Border Roads Organisation, along with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, provided a comprehensive update on the action taken in accordance to the deliberations of the Namsai Security Meeting.

Through detailed presentations, they outlined the measures initiated on the ground, progress achieved so far, and the challenges being addressed to further strengthen the security framework of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, senior officials of the state government, representatives from the state Police, Border Roads Organisation, Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force, in addition to Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, participated in the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting is a follow-up to the security review meeting, held at Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on July 26.