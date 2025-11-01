PM Modi Hails Chhattisgarh's Journey On State Formation Day Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of the state's formation day, highlighting how the state has reached an important milestone, and will be further developed at a rapid pace. PM Modi remembered his time as a young worker and spending a lot of time in Chhattisgarh, and how he "witnessed every moment of Chhattisgarh's transformation." "Today's day is a golden beginning for Chhattisgarh's journey of development, and for me personally, it is a very joyful day, an important day. For the past several decades, I have had a deep personal connection with this land. As a worker, I spent a lot of time in Chhattisgarh. The people of this place, this land, have been a great blessing in shaping my life. The vision of Chhattisgarh, the resolve for its creation, and the fulfillment of that resolve," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering at Nava Raipur.

Modi Inaugurates New Assembly, Unveils Vajpayee Statue

On the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations, PM Modi also inaugurated the state's new assembly building, and also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whom the state was formed on November 1, 2000. "I have been a witness to every moment of Chhattisgarh's transformation. And today, as Chhattisgarh reaches an important milestone in its 25-year journey, I have had the opportunity to be a participant in this moment as well. On this silver jubilee celebration today, I have had the good fortune to inaugurate this new assembly for the people of the state. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the people of Chhattisgarh and the state government on this occasion," PM Modi added.

Spiritual and Community Engagements

Earlier today, PM Modi also inaugurated "Shanti Shikhar" of Brahma Kumaris, a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation in Nava Raipur. The inauguration took place at Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, shortly after PM Modi interacted with around 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases under the 'Gift of Life' programme at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital.

Highlights Role of Brahma Kumaris in Viksit Bharat

During his address at the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the pivotal role of Brahma Kumaris in the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) movement, stating, "In the Viksit Bharat movement, the role of Brahma Kumaris is important. I have been associated with them for years. I have observed your efforts with great seriousness."

Tribute to Tribal Freedom Fighters

PM Modi also inaugurated the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Raipur, launch the Museum Portal, and release the e-book "Aadi Shourya," showcasing the state's rich history and heritage of freedom fighters, as well as the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the communities. (ANI)

