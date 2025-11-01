Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan And India Looking To Ramp Up Cooperation In Key Sectors


2025-11-01 03:14:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mahri Bashimova held a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of India to Turkmenistan Bandar Wilsonbabu at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ashgabat and discussed trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Throughout the negotiations, the stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the potential for enhancing Turkmen-Indian relations across multifaceted domains, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian sectors. Both parties acknowledged the synergistic dynamics of collaboration within multilateral frameworks, especially the United Nations apparatus.

The Turkmen side extended an invitation to India to engage proactively in significant initiatives scheduled for December 2025, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's enduring neutrality, the International Year of Peace and Trust, and the observance of International Neutrality Day.

To note, on December 12, 2025, Turkmenistan will celebrate 30 years of neutrality. On December 12, 1995, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution "Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan" with backing from all 185 member nations.

