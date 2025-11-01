Kazakhstan, Russia Expect To Strike Key Deals During Tokayev's Visit To Moscow

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expects that important documents will be signed during his upcoming visit to Moscow on November 12, 2025, Trend reports via Akorda.

Tokayev made the remarks during a meeting with Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.

“We are preparing for the state visit to Moscow on November 12. We consider this a milestone event in our relations. Important documents will be signed that will have a serious positive influence on the further course of cooperation,” the Kazakh president said.

He pointed out Kazakhstan's backing for Tatarstan's ambitions to set up shop in the country and shone a light on their fruitful teamwork in mechanical engineering, component production, and the oil and gas chemical arena. Tokayev specifically emphasized joint investment projects with companies such as KAMAZ and Tatneft.

Minnikhanov thanked Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and confirmed Tatarstan's interest in expanding cooperation in business, industry, education, and culture.

President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov is presently engaged in a professional visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, having made his arrival on the 31st of October, 2025. During this engagement, he intends to execute a comprehensive itinerary encompassing a multi-city reconnaissance, facilitate strategic business dialogues and negotiations with Kazakh stakeholders, and assess operational capacities at various industrial enterprises. The initial point of engagement was the Kostanay region, where he received a formal reception from the regional executive authority, Kumar Akssakalov.