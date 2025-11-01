Sean 'Diddy' Combs Moved To Low Security New Jersey Federal Prison To Serve Jail Term

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hip-hop star Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has been sentenced to four years and two months prison time, in connection with prostitution-linked crimes, has been moved to Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey to serve his jail term, located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of New York and known for its drug rehabilitation programs.

He was being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York since his arrest. Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024. In July this year, 'Diddy' Combs was convicted of flying his girlfriends and male sex workers around the country to engage in drug-fueled prostitution in multiple places over many years.

He was, however, acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering.

His lawyers have requested his transfer to the facility where he is scheduled to remain until May 8, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Combs have already served 14 months in jail, awaiting a trial and his sentencing upon conviction. Hiw lawyers noted that Combs may earn reductions in time behind bars because of his participation in a substance abuse treatment program.

But the judge said,“The need for general deterrence warrants a significant sentence. A substantial sentence must be given to serve as an example to abusers and victims alike.”

Tearfully addressing the court before the judge handed down the sentence, which reflects the time he has already served in a notorious Brooklyn lockup, Combs said he was "truly sorry" for his actions.

He apologized to his family as well as his victims, saying his behavior was“disgusting, shameful and sick.”

Combs said,“My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick. I was sick, sick from the drugs, I was out of control, I needed help and I didn't get the help. I lost my self-respect. I have been humbled and broken to my core. I hate myself right now, I've been stripped down to nothing. I am truly sorry for it all, no matter what they say.”

He had also spoken about the assault on Cassie Ventura, who dated Combs on and off from 2007 to 2018. She was also one of the prosecution's witnesses.

Referring to the viral 2016 video of Cassie's assault at a hotel, Diddy said,“The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be.”

Combs has appealed both his conviction and sentence.