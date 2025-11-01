403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Price Up 51 Cents To USD 68.08 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 51 cents to USD 68.08 per barrel on Friday from USD 67.57 pb a day earlier, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
The prices of Brent crude globally went up by seven cents to USD 65.07 and West Texas Intermediate rose by 41 cents to USD 60.98 pb. (end)
km
The prices of Brent crude globally went up by seven cents to USD 65.07 and West Texas Intermediate rose by 41 cents to USD 60.98 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment