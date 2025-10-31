Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
​​​​​​​Petrol To Cost Less In November

2025-10-31 11:13:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the upcoming month of November. Diesel prices remained stable and prices of Super petrol and Premium petrol reduced.
QatarEnergy has set the price of diesel at QR2.05 per liter, Super petrol QR2.00 per liter, and Premium petrol QR 1.95 per liter.

Gulf Times

