Investornewsbreaks Supercom Ltd.'S (NASDAQ: SPCB) Puresecurity(TM) Suite Sets New Standard Through Key Contract Win

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) has secured a national electronic monitoring contract in Germany valued at up to $7 million over four years, marking a major expansion into Europe's largest economy and displacing the country's longtime EM provider of more than 20 years. The agreement covers multiple programs-including GPS tracking, domestic violence prevention, home detention, and alcohol monitoring-using SuperCom's advanced PureSecurity(TM) Suite. Germany is now the ninth nation to adopt SuperCom's domestic violence solution, which includes mobile alerts for victims and real-time monitoring for law enforcement.

“Securing this award after a highly competitive process is a powerful validation of our technology and execution capabilities globally. This is more than a contract win, it is a strategic milestone that demonstrates how our PureSecurity Suite meets the highest standards for modern public safety solutions,” Chief Executive Ordan Trabelsi said.“We look forward to supporting Germany in this important project and further strengthening our role as a trusted partner to governments worldwide seeking innovative and effective public safety solutions.”

About SuperCom Ltd.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit the company's website at .

