AEG Presents Hosts Career Exposure Events For Aspiring Live Entertainment Professionals

MENAFN - 3BL) AEG Presents recently welcomed students to two career exposure events designed to introduce aspiring professionals to the world of live entertainment. These programs provided participants with firsthand insight into event production, festival operations, and the business of live music while fostering direct connections with industry experts.

At the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, the Goldenvoice team along with AEG's Presents' College Connection Program hosted students from The FAM Music Group for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience ahead of the Chappell Roan concert. Students toured the stadium grounds, observed stage design and production setups, and participated in breakout sessions with Goldenvoice staff and the Rose Bowl Events Team. The experience offered a deeper understanding of the collaboration, planning, and creativity required to execute a large-scale live music event.

“For many students, this is their first time seeing what happens before the gates open,” said Michael Ilves, Senior Director of Festivals at Goldenvoice.“Our goal is to show them that there's a place for their skills and creativity in this business - whether that's in production, partnerships, or operations.”

Meanwhile, at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, AEG Presents welcomed students from De Anza College, Santa Clara University, West Valley University and the University of Silicon Valley for a career development event. Led by AEG's University Relations team, the program introduced the AEG Internship Program and offered insights on career readiness. Mountain Winery staff also led students on a tour of the historic venue and concluded the day with live performances by fellow students.

“This industry is built on passion and opportunity,” said Ronan Daly, general manager of the Mountain Winery said.“If we can provide spaces for young people to learn, connect, and see how it all comes together behind the scenes, that's something that truly matters.”

Through these initiatives, AEG Presents continues to invest in the next generation of entertainment professionals by offering students mentorship, access, and immersive learning experiences that highlight the diverse career paths available in live entertainment.