Cannabis Retailers Gain Secure Payment Advantage Through No-Cost ATM Program

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Miami, FL, 31st October 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Cannabis dispensaries across the United States have long struggled with one of the industry's most persistent challenges: operating in a cash-only environment. Without reliable access to traditional banking and card processing, retailers face increased risks of theft, inefficient cash handling, and limitations on customer payment options. As recreational cannabis expands, many dispensaries are now seeking cashless ATM and PIN debit solutions that meet compliance standards and enhance customer convenience.

Greenstar ATM, a leading provider of cannabis payment and financial services, today announced the launch of its No-Cost ATM Program, a straight-forward solution that puts reliable ATMs in dispensaries without the upfront cost or headaches. Through this program, dispensaries can install fully serviced ATMs in their stores with no upfront costs, while benefiting from around-the-clock uptime guarantees, secure cash management, and flexible partnership models.

The program's goal is to make dispensary transactions safer, more efficient, and more convenient for both retailers and their customers. By offering immediate access to cash inside the store, dispensaries can reduce their reliance on outside ATMs, improve customer satisfaction, and increase overall sales volume. Greenstar ATM manages every aspect of the service, from installation and vaulting to repairs and cash loading, ensuring maximum reliability and compliance.

In addition to traditional ATM placements, Greenstar ATM also provides cashless ATM, PIN debit, and point-of-banking (POB) solutions that allow dispensaries to accept card payments in a compliant, secure way. These services give cannabis retailers a real alternative to operating as“cash-only,” helping them serve more customers, reduce risk, and keep transactions fully compliant.

“Dispensaries face unique financial hurdles, and relying solely on cash is both risky and restrictive,” said the spokesperson for Greenstar ATM.“Our No-Cost ATM Program is more than just a machine-it's a compliance-focused solution that improves safety, drives sales, and provides peace of mind for cannabis retailers and their customers. We're proud to deliver a program that removes barriers and helps dispensaries grow with confidence.”

In addition to the no-cost placement option, Greenstar ATM offers profit-sharing partnerships, leasing programs, and full ATM sales, allowing dispensary owners to choose the model that best fits their business. The company's 24/7 customer support and proactive maintenance services further differentiate it from competitors, providing operators with the assurance that their payment systems will remain operational at all times.

The cannabis retail environment continues to evolve rapidly, with more states legalizing recreational sales each year. As dispensaries look for secure, compliant, and scalable payment solutions, programs like Greenstar ATM's No-Cost ATM initiative represent a critical step forward in modernizing the industry.

About Greenstar ATM

Greenstar ATM is a trusted partner for cannabis dispensaries nationwide, specializing in compliant card processing, PIN debit, cashless ATMs, and point-of-banking (POB) solutions. With a focus on compliance, security, and customer convenience, Greenstar ATM helps retailers overcome the challenges of limited banking access while driving growth through innovative, reliable payment solutions.

Contact Information

Website:

Phone: (833) 420-2867