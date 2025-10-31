Viasat-3 F2 Satellite Confirmed To Launch November 5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expected to more than double Viasat's current network capacity, ViaSat-3 F2 is designed to fuel customer growth, supporting next-generation connectivity platforms such as Viasat Amara, NexusWave, and Government Hybrid SATCOM Architecture

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today confirmed the scheduled launch date of its ViaSat-3 F2 satellite is November 5, 2025, during a window opening at 10:24PM ET. The satellite will be launched aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V551 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Following launch, the satellite will spend several months traveling to geostationary orbit and will provide broadband services from an orbital slot located at 79° west longitude. It will go through rigorous in-orbit testing of both the bus and payload before entering service, still expected to occur in early 2026. The ViaSat-3 satellites are each designed to provide coverage over nearly one-third of the Earth and ViaSat-3 F2 is expected to provide services over the Americas to address increasing customer demand. Launched in 2023, the ViaSat-3 F1 satellite will also continue to provide coverage over North America to meet user demand.

The innovative features of ViaSat-3 are designed to significantly enhance flexibility for satellite operations and the effective delivery of services to meet continuous and dynamic bandwidth demands. Once in service, ViaSat-3 F2 will add significant capacity to Viasat's fleet and enable better support for customers by providing bandwidth where it's needed most in real-time. The high throughput capacity will support applications including fast free Wi-Fi for commercial aviation, fixed broadband services for home internet, and resilient connectivity for government and defense mission operations.

“Demand for resilient, global satellite communications from commercial mobility, fixed broadband and defense customers is growing exponentially. The upcoming November 5th launch and anticipated commercial service entry of ViaSat-3 F2 is key to meeting that demand in our target markets as a part of our global, multi-orbit network roadmap,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat.“Beyond an incredible capacity increase, ViaSat-3 F2's dynamic beam forming capabilities will greatly benefit our customers by efficiently deploying bandwidth to the highest demand places, allowing us to scale performance and the number and density of users. These capabilities will continue to fuel our successful, multi-orbit service offerings, including service platforms such as Viasat Amara, NexusWave, and a resilient, hybrid SATCOM architecture for government.”

“We're excited about the next-generation technology and ultra-high-capacity capabilities of ViaSat-3 F2 and, most importantly, how that innovation supports delivery of reliable, high-performance services for customers,” said Gary Chase, Chief Financial Officer, Viasat.“The capacity and performance from ViaSat-3 F2 is expected to help us realize our plans for growth and support our financial objectives to increase earnings power and deliver growing free cash flow.”

Visit the Viasat website for more information about the ViaSat-3 constellation and the ULA mission page for more details around the upcoming launch.

