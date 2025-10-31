Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|23 October 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 101
|35.45
|35.65
|35.20
|145 380
|MTF CBOE
|3 899
|35.44
|35.65
|35.15
|138 181
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 October 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 000
|35.59
|35.80
|35.30
|142 360
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.57
|35.75
|35.30
|142 280
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|27 October 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 000
|35.82
|35.90
|35.50
|143 280
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.83
|35.95
|35.50
|143 320
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 October 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 000
|35.83
|35.95
|35.50
|143 320
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.79
|35.90
|35.50
|143 160
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 October 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|4 000
|35.99
|36.15
|35.75
|143 960
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.95
|36.10
|35.80
|143 800
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|40 000
|35.73
|36.15
|35.15
|1 429 041
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 760 shares during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 October 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 October 2025
|760
|35.35
|35.40
|35.30
|26 866
|27 October 2025
|400
|35.65
|35.70
|35.60
|14 260
|28 October 2025
|400
|35.65
|35.70
|35.60
|14 260
|29 October 2025
|200
|35.70
|35.70
|35.70
|7 140
|Total
|1 760
|62 526
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|23 October 2025
|1 000
|35.47
|35.50
|35.45
|35 470
|24 October 2025
|1 200
|35.68
|35.70
|35.60
|42 816
|27 October 2025
|1 000
|35.87
|35.90
|35.85
|35 870
|28 October 2025
|600
|35.85
|35.85
|35.85
|21 510
|29 October 2025
|1 200
|36.07
|36.15
|36.00
|43 284
|Total
|5 000
|178 950
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 729 shares.
On 29 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 008 813 own shares, or 3.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Legal Disclaimer:
