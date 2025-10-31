Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-10-31 03:16:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
23 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 101 35.45 35.65 35.20 145 380
MTF CBOE 3 899 35.44 35.65 35.15 138 181
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
24 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.59 35.80 35.30 142 360
MTF CBOE 4 000 35.57 35.75 35.30 142 280
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
27 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.82 35.90 35.50 143 280
MTF CBOE 4 000 35.83 35.95 35.50 143 320
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
28 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.83 35.95 35.50 143 320
MTF CBOE 4 000 35.79 35.90 35.50 143 160
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
29 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.99 36.15 35.75 143 960
MTF CBOE 4 000 35.95 36.10 35.80 143 800
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 40 000 35.73 36.15 35.15 1 429 041

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 760 shares during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
23 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
24 October 2025 760 35.35 35.40 35.30 26 866
27 October 2025 400 35.65 35.70 35.60 14 260
28 October 2025 400 35.65 35.70 35.60 14 260
29 October 2025 200 35.70 35.70 35.70 7 140
Total 1 760 62 526


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
23 October 2025 1 000 35.47 35.50 35.45 35 470
24 October 2025 1 200 35.68 35.70 35.60 42 816
27 October 2025 1 000 35.87 35.90 35.85 35 870
28 October 2025 600 35.85 35.85 35.85 21 510
29 October 2025 1 200 36.07 36.15 36.00 43 284
Total 5 000 178 950

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 729 shares.

On 29 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 008 813 own shares, or 3.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p251031E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN31102025004107003653ID1110274826



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search