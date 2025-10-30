Reserve Organization Of America Announces New Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Reserve Organization of America (ROA ) proudly announces the swearing-in of its new Board of Directors on October 19, 2025.

Leading the newly seated Board is Maj. Gen. Margaret C.“Peggy” Wilmoth, USA (Ret.), who has been elected as President. Joining her in leadership are:

.Maj. R. Reece Newsome, USA (Ret.), Army Vice President

.Capt. Henry E. Plimack, USCGR (Ret.), Naval Services Vice President

.Col. Donald C. Brown, USAF (Ret.), Air Force Vice President

“These outstanding leaders bring deep experience, professionalism, and an unwavering dedication to America's Reserve Component,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Hashem, USA (Ret.), Executive Director of ROA.“Their leadership will ensure ROA continues to be a strong and unified voice for those who serve our nation in the Reserve and National Guard.”

To view the full list of ROA's Board of Directors, visit ROA.

About the Reserve Organization of America

The Reserve Organization of America, founded in 1922, serves as the nation's only organization solely dedicated to supporting America's Reserve Component-the men and women who serve in the Reserve and National Guard. ROA advocates for policies that strengthen national security and improve the quality of life for those who serve and their families.

Contact:

Reserve Organization of America

Public Affairs Office

Email:...

Website: