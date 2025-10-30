Ad Hoc Committee Investigating Gen Mkhwanazi's Allegations Completes Engagement With Police DM Mathale

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 30, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by the South African Police Service's (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi engaged with Deputy Minister of Police Hon Cassel Mathale.



Tuesday saw evidence leader Adv Norman Arendse leading evidence as to what Hon Mathale would have said in his sworn statement to the committee. The afternoon and evening were spent with committee members engaging on the evidence before it.



The committee heard that Hon Mathale had not been informed or consulted about the directive to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) prior to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu issuing the note with his intention. He told the committee that he was concerned about the part specifying“immediately” with reference to the closure. He could not dispute the effectiveness of the task team; however he supported the winding down of the PKTT to ensure police resources were evenly deployed to investigate serious crime like murder and robbery.



Committee members raised concern that about one year into his tenure in the 7th administration, the two deputy ministers of police have not been given delegated responsibilities. He explained that Minister Mchunu was still learning the environment before assigning tasks and responsibilities to his deputies.



Hon Mathale rejected earlier evidence that most officials of the ministry or department would have engaged with or had contact with murder accused Mr Vusimuzi“Cat” Matlala or known criminals. He indicated that he does not have any contact number for such individuals as he was deployed to a ministry whose mandate is to fight crime. It would therefore not be appropriate to engage on a social level with questionable individuals.



The committee's oral hearings will continue on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, with the other Deputy Police Minister, Dr Polly Boshielo. The Ad Hoc Committee, established in terms of National Assembly Rule 253, was formed to investigate allegations made by Lt Gen Mkhwanazi. The committee has until 28 November 2025 to complete its mandate. Documents for the committee can be found on:



