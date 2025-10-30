Bihar Polls About Stopping 'Jungle Raj', Not Making Mlas: Amit Shah

Asserting that Bihar assembly polls are not about "making anyone an MLA or a Minister", Home Minister Amit Shah said that the elections are about stopping the "jungle raj" and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reined in "lawlessness" and ended the terror of Lalu ji."

'Bihar Polls About Stopping Jungle Raj'

Addressing a public gathering in Hilsa, Nalanda, Amit Shah said that NDA government will oust every infiltrator from Bihar. "Nalanda has seen 'jungle raj'. During the Lalu-Rabri rule, there were 38 massacres across Bihar. In 20 years, during Nitish Kumar's rule, not even one massacre occurred. In Nalanda too, several people were killed; kidnappings, extortion, murders and several other unlawful activities used to take place here. Nitish babu, 'sushashan babu' reined in all these and ended the terror of Lalu ji... These elections are not about making anyone an MLA or a Minister. These elections are about stopping the 'jungle raj' which will come by changing its form," he said.

'Will Oust Every Infiltrator from Bihar'

He termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Vote Adhikar Yatra" as "ghuspaithia bachao yatra". "Rahul baba was here, he took out a 'ghuspaithia bachao yatra'...You elect an NDA government, we will oust each and every infiltrator from across Bihar...These infiltrators indulge in anti-national activities. You can take out as many 'ghuspaithia bachao yatra' as you want, PM Modi will send back each and every infiltrator," Shah said.

On Cultural Pride and Revival

He further said that Prime Minister Modi revived the ancient Nalanda University, which was destroyed by Bakhtiyar Khilji in the 12th century, and restored the pride of Nalanda. "There used to be Nalanda University here. People used to come from across the world and study here. Bakhtiyar Khilji demolished this University. But PM Modi rebuilt the University, which was demolished in 12th century, and rejuvenated the pride of Nalanda. I can confidently say - ab 100 Bakhtiyar Khilji aayenge toh bhi hamari Nalanda Vidyapeeth ko koi tod nahui paayega," he said.

Ram and Sita Temples

Shah said that after Prime Minister Modi performed the pranpratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January last year, a sacred earthen lamp has been continuously burning at the Surya Mandir in Hilsa. He added that a grand Sita Maa temple is being built in Sitamarhi, Bihar, at a cost of Rs 850 crore and will be completed in two years. "On 22nd January 2024, PM Modi performed pranpratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Since then, a 'deep' (earthen lamp) has been burning at Surya Mandir in Hilsa...550 years ago, Ram Mandir was demolished in Ayodhya. Congress and Lalu didn't allow reconstruction for 70 years...Tell me, should Sita Maa Mandir not be built in Bihar as She was born here? Five months back, with Nitish ji, I performed the bhumi pujan of the Sita Maa temple in Sitamarhi at an expense of Rs 850 Crores. Within 2 years, this temple will be ready and PM Modi will perform its pranpratishtha," Shah said.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)