Sanjay Kapoor Is Grateful To His 'Incredible' Directors For Having Faith In Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor is grateful to some 'incredible' directors he got the opportunity to work with in the last 8 years for having faith in him.

Reflecting on his incredible journey, Sanjay thanked filmmakers Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Bejoy Nambiar, Karishma Kohli, Sriram Raghavan, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Calling the last 8 years of his cinematic journey 'incredible', he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "These last 8 years has been a incredible journey for me as an Actor only because I have worked with the best directors, Just wanted to thank them for having faith in me and casting me in their project! #dibakarbanerjee @zoieakhtar @fissionfeatures @bejoynambiar @karishmakohli #sriramraghavan @homster @nix_bhat @prakashjproductions @aliabbaszafar @tusharjalota @honeytrehan! (sic)."

Sanjay further informed that in the present as well, he has collaborated with two talented filmmakers, Divyanshu Malhotra and Divyansh Pandit.

"Working with 2 extremely talented directors at present @divyanshumalhotra__ @divyanshpandit!", he added.

Reacting to the post, director Divyanshu penned in the comment section, "Thank you for having this faith in me sir...means the world to me."

The actor and director duo have joined forces for the forthcoming web series, "Ab Hoga Hisaab", co-starring Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy.

Backed by Arré Studio, the drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Asheema Vardaan in significant roles, along with others.

The recently released announcement video presents Shaheer as Bobby Manocha, a man on the edge both physically and mentally, Mouni Roy as Kamna, someone who recognises the actual cost of power, and Sanjay as Goldy Sekhon, the vicious one, who believes in striking before time runs out.

Talking about his next project, Sanjay revealed that he was drawn to "Ab Hoga Hisaab", as it captured human emotions under extreme pressure.