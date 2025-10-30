South Africa: The Future Of Indigenous Knowledge Highlighted At Recognition Of Prior Learning Conference

The Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) Policy remains the cornerstone of government's approach to affirming African cultural values in the face of globalisation, strengthening the contribution of indigenous knowledge to social and economic development in South Africa, and interfacing IKS with other knowledge systems, said the Director-General of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Mlungisi Cele.

Dr Cele was addressing indigenous knowledge holders, traditional leaders and government officials on 27 October 2025 at the opening of the five-day Conference on the Recognition of Prior Learning in Indigenous Knowledge.

The conference, currently under way in KwaZulu-Natal, was jointly organised by Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and the universities of North-West and Venda under the theme "Beyond the Thinking". It aims to finalise national norms and standards for the recognition of prior learning (RPL) across a wide range of indigenous knowledge (IK) disciplines, building on pilot projects implemented in KwaZulu-Natal, North-West and Limpopo, particularly in the traditional healing sector, which demonstrated the feasibility of formalising IK competencies through structured assessment frameworks.

Dr Cele said that the RPL in IK initiative was part of the Department's mandate, under the IKS Policy, to address elements of indigenous knowledge that are not readily accommodated in the National Qualifications Framework. The aim is to establish a system for accrediting and certifying practitioners in various fields, often across disciplines, so that they can receive official recognition for their expertise.

"The IKS Policy, as an enabling framework, approaches indigenous knowledge on its own terms and recognises it as a source of understanding and innovation that has survived the forces of colonialism. It covers all forms of indigenous knowledge and technologies, including the rich heritage and different ways of thinking embodied in local languages," said Dr Cele.

Since the Protection, Promotion, Development and Management of Indigenous Knowledge Act was promulgated in 2019, the DSTI has worked closely with academic and community partners to implement it. The DSTI partnered with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, North-West University, and the University of Venda to develop provincial steering committees tasked with piloting the RPL process for traditional health practitioners in KwaZulu-Natal, North-West and Limpopo.

Other groundbreaking engagements hosted by the DSTI include the 2019 Traditional Birth Attendance Conference, national consultation workshop on male rites of passage (ukubuthwa) and female rites of passage (ukukhuliswa kwezintombi) in 2022 and 2023, and the first Conference on the Recognition of Prior Learning in Indigenous Knowledge in 2024.

Delivering a message of support on behalf of North-West University, Prof. Thebe Medupe said that there was excitement about the inclusive approach taken. "RPL is about opening doors for education. It is an integral part of any education system," he said.

The University of Venda's Dr Justice Makhanikhe was enthusiastic about the university's involvement in the RPL conference. "We are aware that, for the IKS Act to be realised, it requires all our efforts and participation. The RPL project on traditional birth attendants is still the talk of the town in my area. It was well received and there is a call that it should be rolled out to other disciplines," said Makhanikhe.

IK disciplines on the conference agenda include traditional rites of passage (for men and women), traditional Khoi and San leadership institutions, cosmology and astronomy, hunting and fishing (including habitat knowledge), farming and animal husbandry (including food systems, seed banking, and harvesting practices), trade, knowledge acquisition and the intergenerational transfer of IK, traditional cultural expressions (the visual arts, performance, couture, language, music and literature), and indigenous technology and architecture.

Gogo Nene, a traditional healer, called on stakeholders to work together to build the nation. "Let's bring our humanity back to life, and let humanity live with us," she said

