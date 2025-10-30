Epson Launches Student Recycling Art Contest For International Sustainability Day

Epson, a global technology leader, today announced the Epson ReCreators Contest, a region-wide sustainability initiative launching on International Sustainability Day. The programme invites school students aged 10-15 to design and build artworks from recycled materials, including printed paper, and submit them via a dedicated microsite to be judged by Epson leadership alongside local art curators.

The competition will run across selected schools in key markets, including Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia, Türkiye, UAE, and KSA. Winners will be awarded an Epson prize bundle of EcoTank Printer and Home Cinema projector and official merchandise from Epson's ambassador Shakira, with selected artwork pieces to be shared on Epson's social media channels and displayed at the company's offices across the region.

ReCreators, fuses two powerful concepts:“recycle” and“create” to position students not just as artists, but as changemakers who transform recycled materials into meaningful works of art. By reclaiming waste and reimagining it into something inspiring, the students will embody the campaign's spirit and slogan: Reuse > Create > Inspire.

At Epson, creativity and care are at the core of who we are and one of our key principles. Creativity drives the innovation that enriches lives, whilst our care for the environment ensures that we protect both the people and the planet.

As part of Epson META-CWA's broader commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the campaign most directly advances SDG 4: Quality Education by encouraging creative learning and skills development; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production by promoting re-use and circularity; and SDG 13: Climate Action through climate literacy and behaviour change.

The campaign will be promoted through social content, school partnerships, and a series of interviews spotlighting educators, judges, and student winners. At its core, the competition inspires students to see the potential in waste, demonstrating how small creative actions can contribute to a healthier planet while fostering ingenuity and responsibility.

