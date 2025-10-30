Trucentive Achieves Microsoft 365 Certification

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- TruCentive, the digital incentives and rewards platform, today announced it has achieved Microsoft 365 (Office 365) Certification for its integration with Microsoft Teams. The certification validates TruCentive's adherence to Microsoft's security, privacy, and compliance requirements-clearing the way for organizations to securely send gift cards, merchandise, and branded swag to employees, participants, and customers without leaving Teams.

With TruCentive for Microsoft Teams, companies can recognize milestones, drive engagement, and streamline program logistics-from employee rewards and spot bonuses to research-participant stipends and customer promotions-using a channel their people already use every day.

“TruCentive's Microsoft 365 Certification transforms how organizations connect and motivate people,” said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive.“By bringing incentives-gift cards, merchandise, and rewards-directly into Microsoft Teams, HR teams can drive higher engagement, simplify management, and deliver rewards securely within the tools employees already use every day.”

TruCentive's Microsoft Teams integration eliminates the friction often associated with recognition and rewards. Administrators can deploy it quickly, enabling users to send one-to-one recognition in seconds. Recipients enjoy instant, mobile-friendly reward options without needing to download or learn new apps-making appreciation effortless and engagement immediate.

What the Certification Enables

.Seamless Teams Experience: Create and send incentives one-to-one and at scale without leaving Teams.

.Global Rewards Choice: Offer recipients a curated catalog across hundreds of brands, open-loop options (Visa and MasterCard), local gift cards, merchandise, swag, and company-branded logo wear.

.Controls and Analytics: Track engagement and redemption, automate reminders, and set expirations to reclaim unclaimed funds.

.Enterprise-Ready Security: Microsoft 365 security policies keep your organization safe by verifying users and devices, blocking phishing, protecting sensitive files, and guiding strong settings-without getting in the way of work.

Availability

TruCentive's Microsoft Teams integration is available immediately. Teams administrators can enable the integration within their Microsoft 365 environment and assign it to the appropriate users and groups according to organizational policy. For details, demos, or to request enablement, contact TruCentive.

About TruCentive

TruCentive empowers organizations to connect with employees, partners, customers, and research participants through personalized and innovative engagement campaigns. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, SWAG, and payments, companies enhance the impact of their programs while fostering stronger relationships. The TruCentive Incentive Automation Platform offers access to over 100,000 merchandise options, more than 10,000 gift cards globally, and over 85,000 local merchant options. It also provides versatile payment methods, including Visa, AmEx, MasterCard, Deposit-to-Debit Card, PayPal, and Venmo. With integrations into leading marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive supports HR initiatives, demand generation, account-based marketing, customer appreciation, and research and clinical trial compensation programs, ensuring meaningful and effective engagement at every level. The platform is built with enterprise security in mind, aligning to SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA-ready de-identification, GDPR, WCAG 2.1 AA/VPAT, and PCI considerations.