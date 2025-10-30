403
Ooredoo’s Board Approves Increase in Target Dividend Payout Range to 50% - 70% of Normalised Net Profit
(MENAFN- OMC) Doha, Qatar, 29 October 2025: Ooredoo Group (“Ooredoo”) announces that, following approval by its Board of Directors, it has updated its dividend policy to reflect a new target payout ratio range, increasing from 40% - 60% to 50% - 70% of normalised net profit. This revision underscores the Group’s strong financial position, consistent cash generation, and ongoing commitment to delivering greater value to its shareholders.
Over the past three years, Ooredoo has consistently maintained a dividend payout ratio near the upper limit of its previous policy, at approximately 60%. Consequently, the Board conducted a comprehensive review of the existing dividend policy, carefully assessing the feasibility and implications of increasing the payout ratio. This review reaffirmed the Group’s strong financial position, characterised by healthy liquidity, low leverage and consistent earnings and cash flows.
The dividend policy, in effect since 2019 and upgraded effective 29 October 2025, aims to achieve a sustainable and progressive dividend distribution with a dividend payout ratio in the range of 50%-70% of normalised net profit.
Reflecting on the decision, H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of the Board, said:
“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to announce this enhancement to our dividend policy, which reflects Ooredoo’s ongoing commitment to deliver greater value for our shareholders.
After a thorough Board review, we are confident that our strong financial position, supported by solid liquidity, low leverage and sustainable cash flows, enables us to increase our payout ratio while maintaining the flexibility to invest in our future growth. This decision is a testament to the Group’s strong performance and our continued commitment to rewarding shareholders for their trust and support.”
Commenting on the upgraded target ratio, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group Chief Executive Officer, stated:
“This revision reflects our strong financial performance and confidence in our strategy to deliver sustainable growth.
Between 2020 and 2024, Ooredoo increased its annual dividend per share by 160%, highlighting the strong value delivered under our previous payout range.
The enhanced payout range underscores our balanced approach to value creation, rewarding shareholders while ensuring sufficient capacity to invest in the company’s growth.”
