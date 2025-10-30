403
Merz pledges to strengthen Germany’s cooperation with Turkey
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed his intention to boost cooperation with Türkiye during his first official trip to Ankara on Thursday, highlighting the unique and multifaceted nature of the two countries’ relationship.
"Türkiye and Germany share special and diverse relations -- in foreign and security policy, as well as in migration, energy, and trade," Merz said in a social media post before his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The German leader underscored his goal of advancing collaboration across various sectors, stating, "I want to further expand our close partnership. That's why I'm in Ankara meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan."
According to reports, Merz’s visit marks his first since assuming office in May as head of the new German coalition government. Officials in Berlin described the trip as a key opportunity for discussions on major bilateral and global issues.
