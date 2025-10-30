403
Syria Announces Recognition of Kosovo as Independent Nation
(MENAFN) Syria formally recognized Kosovo as an independent and sovereign nation on Wednesday, following a high-level trilateral meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the discussions between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani centered on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering mutual understanding, including issues of recognition and collaboration.
“In this context, the Syrian Arab Republic announces its official recognition of the Republic of Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state, based on its belief in the right of peoples to self-determination and its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Balkans and the world,” the statement said.
The ministry highlighted that the move is consistent with Syria’s wider strategy of enhancing cooperation and engagement with nations globally to advance shared interests and deepen ties between peoples.
The statement also acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s contribution, saying the kingdom played a key role in facilitating dialogue, “which helped create favorable conditions for Syria’s recognition of Kosovo.”
Damascus added that it anticipates establishing full diplomatic relations with Kosovo promptly and aims to expand collaboration across political, economic, and cultural sectors to benefit both countries and their populations.
