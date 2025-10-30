AXIL Brands Launches GS Extreme 3.0 Tactical Earbuds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The third-generation GS Extreme introduces a host of advanced features, including cutting-edge sound filter technology, an IP65 rating for enhanced water and sweat resistance, and more than double the battery life of the GS Extreme 2.0

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, announces the launch of the GS Extreme 3.0, its third-generation tactical lanyard earbud product.

The GS Extreme was the very first hearing protection and enhancement product line introduced by AXIL and is still the Company's best-selling product line in its history. The GS Extreme 3.0 will be the most advanced lanyard hearing product to be introduced by AXIL to date. Like all AXIL® products, the GS Extreme 3.0 offers hearing protection from percussive sounds above 85 dB, such as gunfire, engines, and power tools, while simultaneously allowing for the enhancement of safe sounds for improved situational awareness and communication.

Incorporates advanced filter-on-microphone noise filtering technology based on the Company's new proprietary SonicShieldXTM IP that further blocks impulse sound while enhancing natural voices and ambient sound for crystal-clear awareness

Offers a battery life of 15 hours, or twice that of the previous generation product (GS Extreme 2.0), when used in both protective and enhancement modes

Has an IP65 rating for water and sweat resistance and an IP64 rating for dust resistance

Comes in both black and a new desert tan color that some users may find more desirable

Offers the Lock-n-Loaded fit system that combines new multiple concha locks and flexible ear-hooks (along with the usual multiple silicone and foam tips) for a secure, custom fit that stays put in any activity

Incorporates re-engineered sound chambers that deliver increased bass performance and fuller streaming audio without sacrificing clarity Comes with standard Bluetooth connectivity with 120 feet of range and 5 adjustable levels of hearing enhancement



“The evolution of our GS Extreme tactical earbuds is a great example of our mission and strategy here at AXIL. We strive to always be leaders in hearing protection and enhancement technology, and will continuously be looking to innovate,” commented Tyler Smith, AXIL Head of Global Sales.“Our new SonicShieldXTM technology is a game-changer and addresses a long standing need in the market, and we're thrilled by our customers' interest and early response.”

The GS Extreme 3.0 earbuds have a list price of $184.60 and will be available for pre-order on November 1, 2025 at . Initial shipments are expected to commence on November 17, 2025 for those who have pre-ordered.

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at and its Reviv3® website at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“may,”“prepare,”“should,” and“focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control and may cause the Company's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company's operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company's earnings; (vii) the Company's ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the U.S. federal government shutdown, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

