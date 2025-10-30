403
Putin aide says Moscow is on track to end Ukrainian war
(MENAFN) Moscow has expressed confidence that progress toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine is underway, according to Kirill Dmitriev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dmitriev, who leads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, made the comments during the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“We are sure that we are on the road to peace, and as peacemakers, we need to make it happen,” Dmitriev told the forum’s chairman, Richard Attias. When asked if a resolution could be reached within a year, he responded, “We believe so.”
A central figure in efforts to settle the Ukraine crisis, Dmitriev recently traveled to the United States for talks with Trump administration officials about the peace initiative. He has consistently emphasized the importance of communication.
“Once you understand the position of one another, you’ll always find a solution,” he said. Dmitriev has also warned against repeating what he described as the “failed approach” of former President Joe Biden, suggesting that confrontational policies had not produced results.
Addressing the same issue, he stated, “We are glad that the world is changing to have much more of a dialogue and understanding of each other.”
Moscow insists it seeks a lasting solution to the conflict, while Kyiv and its Western allies continue to push for an immediate ceasefire. Russia has argued that such a pause would only allow Ukraine to regroup and receive more military support.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump suggested a summit with Putin in Hungary, which Moscow initially expressed willingness to attend. The meeting was later postponed, with Trump citing what he said was Moscow’s insufficient commitment to the peace process. He also called for an immediate halt to hostilities and announced new sanctions on Russia.
The Kremlin criticized these moves as “unfriendly” and harmful to efforts at reviving bilateral relations but reiterated its dedication to continued dialogue and improving ties with Washington.
