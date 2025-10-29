Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Refute Putin's Claim About Encirclement Of Kupiansk

2025-10-29 03:09:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The East Group of Forces reported this on Telegra, according to Ukrinform.

At the same time, the military emphasized that heavy fighting was taking place in Kupiansk and its outskirts. Russian forces were reportedly trying to establish positions in the northern part of the city.

Read also: Russian forces operating in northern Kupiansk, using small-group tactics, drones – military spox

Earlier, the Russian leader had claimed that Ukrainian units were encircled in Kupiansk and that he was ready to allow foreign journalists into the "encirclement zone" so they could see it for themselves.

UkrinForm

