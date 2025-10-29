Ukrainian Forces Refute Putin's Claim About Encirclement Of Kupiansk
At the same time, the military emphasized that heavy fighting was taking place in Kupiansk and its outskirts. Russian forces were reportedly trying to establish positions in the northern part of the city.Read also: Russian forces operating in northern Kupiansk, using small-group tactics, drones – military spox
Earlier, the Russian leader had claimed that Ukrainian units were encircled in Kupiansk and that he was ready to allow foreign journalists into the "encirclement zone" so they could see it for themselves.
