U.S. Temporarily Exempts Rosneft Subsidiaries In Germany From Sanctions
The license states that "all transactions prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, involving Rosneft Deutschland Refining & Marketing, or any entity in which RN Germany or RN Refining & Marketing own, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, a 50 percent or greater interest, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, April 29, 2026."Read also: Secretary Bessent refutes Dmitriev's claims that sanctions have no effect on Russia's economy
This way, the U.S. Treasury granted Germany's request to lift sanctions on Rosneft's German subsidiaries, which assured that they are not under Russian control.
Earlier, Washington had set a six-month deadline for Berlin to resolve the issue regarding the assets of the Russian oil company Rosneft.
