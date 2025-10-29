Putin's Envoy Says War In Ukraine Could End Within One Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Reuters, Dmitriev made this statement at an investment conference in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Ukrinform reports.

When asked whether peace in Ukraine is possible within a year, Dmitriev replied affirmatively.

“I believe so. We are sure that we are on the road to peace and as peacemakers we need to make it happen,” he said.

It is noted that at the conference, Dmitriev was promoting cooperation among the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia - the countries with the largest natural resource reserves in the world - saying it would help make the world a safer place.

"People are right now focused on the regional conflict that exists around Russia but we do not want it to escalate into a bigger conflict. And for that we have to do better than we have been doing, not worse," Putin's envoy stated.

As reported, Kirill Dmitriev previously said in Washington that the United States, Ukraine and Russia are close to a“diplomatic solution” to the war.